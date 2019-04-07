LINDSBORG-Cumbo, Phyllis F. 96, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. Phyllis was born July 12, 1922 in Geneseo, KS She was the widow of Charles W. Cumbo. Survivors are son: Clark Cumbo; brother: Lawrence Jean Smith; grandson: C. Joseph Cumbo (Christine); granddaughter: Sarah Charlene Kamler (Jeff); and great grandchildren, Ilias Cumbo, Riley Kamler, and Charlie Kamler. Family will receive friends on Saturday, April 13 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Crick-Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg. A inurnment service will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, at 1:00 p.m. For more information visit www.crick-christiansfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 7, 2019