Newman, Phyllis Florence 89, died Feb. 12, 2019. Visitation on Mon., Feb. 18, from 11-12 pm with Funeral Service, at 12:00pm, both held at Bethel Life Center, 3777 S. Meridian Ave, Wichita. Preceded in death by her husband, John D. Newman; parents, James E. and Ola M. (Olbert) Kennedy; sons, James C. Newman and Philip D. Newman. Survived by children, Christine May and Kevin (Lourella) Newman; grandchildren, Jennifer, Justin, Michelle (Tony), Ryan C., Crystal, Jazmine, Hayley, Jewell, Michael, Amanda (Tom), John J. (Jamie), David (Holly), John and Nina; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Donations: dementiasociety.org.
Published in The Wichita Eagle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019