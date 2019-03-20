Musgrove, Phyllis G. 79, Loving mother and grandmother passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. Phyllis is survived by her children; Paul, Preston (Tammie), Randy, Cindy (Darren), Kira (Matthew), Shantelle and B.W. (Matt); 28 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Wayne (Margaret), Eulahala and Clyde. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to; , P.O. Box 1000, Dept: 142, Memphis, Tn. 38148-0142 or Interim Hospice, 9920 E.Harry Wichita, Ks. 67207.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 20, 2019