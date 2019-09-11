SCOTT CITY-Rowland, Phyllis Geist Age 86; mother, grandmother, teacher, writer, author of TIME OF YOUR LIFE STORIES and GHOST WRITER, and founder of Memory Catchers; passed away Aug. 8, 2019 in Scott City. She is survived by Gina (Craig) Ramsey and Shane (Cindy) Geist, Scott City; Susan (Neil) Arnold and Kent Rowland, Winfield; Don (Gaye) Rowland, Richardson, TX; Jacki Jones, Mesa, AZ, 14 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Ken Rowland; son, Bill Geist; and daughter, Robin Geist-Wick. Memorial Celebration service was held Aug. 31, 2019 in Scott City.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 11, 2019