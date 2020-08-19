1/1
Phyllis J. (Burk) Leach
1936 - 2020
Leach, Phyllis J. (Burk) 83, passed away on August 15, 2020. She was born October 17, 1936 to Vernice Burk and Bertha (Retherford) Burk. She was preceded by her husband Donald D. Leach, daughter-in-law Kathy Leach, sister Frances Marie Burk. She was survived by sons Bruce (Stephanie) D. Leach of Wichita, Craig W. Leach of Grand Prairie, TX; daughters Pamela (Dennis) J. Walston of Wichita, Cheryl (Scott) A. Davis of Wichita, Rhonda (Brad) K. Peterson of Baldwin City, KS; and sister Beverly Lyman of Raleigh, NC. A come and go visitation will be held Friday, August 21 at 9-4. Funeral service will be held 1pm Saturday, August 22nd at Resthaven Mortuary (masks are required), 11800 West Highway 54, Wichita, KS 67209.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 19, 2020.
