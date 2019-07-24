Ledbetter, Phyllis J. age 93, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday July 20, 2019. Phyllis was born July 1, 1926 in Wichita, KS to Nellie and Earl Crowe. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 52 years, Clarence Ledbetter; sons, Larry and Virgil Ledbetter. She is survived by her daughter, Janice Dreher (Larry); grandchildren Layla, Sandy, Carrie, Angela, Adrian, Johann and Paige; 9 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and 2 daughters-in-law, Cleta and Janette Ledbetter. She married Clarence in 1946 and together they raised 3 children, owned Bigham's Flower Shop and a Dairy Queen. When they moved to Keystone Lake, she continued to work as a florist until she retired. The lake house was her favorite place to live. When Clarence's health declined, she moved to Wichita to be closer to her family. She was a beacon to her family and will be sorely missed. A visitation will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, family present 5:00PM to 7:00PM at DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary. A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:30 AM at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1806 N. Oliver Ave, Wichita, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 24, 2019