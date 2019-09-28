Jerrick, Phyllis June (Emley) age 79, entered eternal rest on September 25, 2019. She was born June 6, 1940 to Riley and Loretta Emley. Phyllis is survived by her husband, Jerry Jerrick; daughters, Nita Trammell (Michael), Vicky Jacobs (Clyde), Tammie Linton, Karen Smail, Sharon Adams (Robert); 8 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by both her parents. Visitation Services will be Monday, September 30, 2019 at DeVorss Flanagan Hunt Mortuary 3-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 pm with Rosary following at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10am at St. Francis of Assisi located at 861 N Socora St, Wichita, KS with graveside service following at Calvary Cemetery. Please visit Devorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary's website to learn more about her life.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 28, 2019