Hampel, Phyllis L. 84, Retired Realtor with JP Weigand, died Thursday, May 21, 2020. Viewing will be from 1:00 - 9:00 pm, Sunday, May 24, and from 1:00 - 4:30 pm, Monday, May 25, both at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, May 26, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. A recording of the mass will be available to view, following the completion of the service, at www.dlwichita.com. Phyllis was born to George and Louella Brown on February 20, 1936 in Wichita, KS. She graduated from Wichita East High School and Wichita State University where she was a member of Delta Rho Sorority. On August 17, 1957 she married Paul E. Hampel. Living her whole life in Wichita, Phyllis was very active in the community and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. She was very involved in the Junior League of Wichita and volunteered at Heartspring and at the Wichita Art Museum. She enjoyed her "Putters" group, tennis, and vacationing in Cabo, Colorado, and many other beautiful locales. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hampel; her parents; and her siblings, Dorothea (Earl) Hicks, Maxine (Pat) Butler, Virginia Jackson, George (Kathleen) Brown Jr. Survived by her sons, Scott (Lori) Hampel of Wichita, Jeff (Pam) Hampel of Prairie Village, KS; grandchildren, Stephanie, Christopher, Lauren; many special cousins, nieces, and nephews. Memorials have been established with: St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1321 N. Stratford, Wichita, KS, 67206; and The Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 24, 2020.