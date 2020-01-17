Lambert, Phyllis "Elaine" 90, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Born in Caldwell, KS to parents Ruby and Dan Venters, she was preceded in death by her husband, Isador Lambert; eldest son, Russell Lambert; granddaughter, Amanda Reza. A loving, kind mother, Elaine is survived by 8 children, Richard (Ryzza) Lambert of Keller, TX, Connie Lambert, Beverly (Gordon) Unruh, both of Wichita, Stephanie (Tim) Fink of Brighton, CO, Gary (Shirley) Lambert of Oklahoma City, OK, Patricia (Randy) Ptasznik of Grapevine, TX, Brenda Duno of Broomfield, CO, and Cecilia Lambert of Topeka; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean (Dale) Mason of Plainville, KS and Darlene (Leroy) McDorman of Great Bend, KS; brother, Jim (Judy) Venters of Mountain Home, AR. Rosary will be at 2:00 pm, Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Monday, January 20, 2020, at Church of the Magdalen. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with American Diabetes Association, 608 W. Douglas Ave. S-100, Wichita, KS 67203. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 17, 2020