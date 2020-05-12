Phyllis Lorrean Sturgeon
1943 - 2020
PRATT-Sturgeon, Phyllis Lorrean 76, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Pratt Regional Medical Center. She was born October 4, 1943 in Pratt at the Ninnescah Hospital to Orgal Lyle and Erma (Shellenberger) Keller. Phyllis married Warren Sturgeon on October 8, 1961 in Sun City. They were married for 59 years. Phyllis graduated from Sun City High School in 1961. They lived in Medicine Lodge for a period of time and then moved to Spearman, Texas where she did the books for a fuel station. Then they moved to Greensburg and started Farmer's Spraying Service. She worked as a tax accountant for H & R Block and then started doing taxes on her own. She was a member of First Christian Church in Greensburg where she was also in the Chocolate Tea Club, Eastern Star, National Agricultural Aviation Association, Public Accountants Association of Kansas, Greensburg Meals on Wheels and Pratt Pilot Club. She enjoyed taking care of lots of boys and being around her children, talking to and spending time with her sisters and cousins, attending her children and grandchildren's activities, singing, playing piano, cooking, bowling and reading. She is survived by her sons, "Butch" Frank Orgal Sturgeon of Pratt and "Tony" Anthony Ray (Michelle) Sturgeon of Haviland; brother, Lyle Keller of Medicine Lodge; sisters, Helen Ann (Roy) Wiles of Wichita and Viola Arlene (Donnie) Davis of New London, Texas; grandsons, Tyson (fiancé, Tracy Slief) Sturgeon of Pratt, Thomas Sturgeon of Pratt and Benjamin Sturgeon of Haviland; sister-in-law, Jean Keller of Medicine Lodge. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Alvin Keller; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Keller. Visitation will be Wednesday 9:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Rd, Pratt. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Larrison Mortuary, Pratt. Burial will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery, Sun City. Memorials may be made to Skyline School Foundation or Haviland Elementary USD 474 in care of Larrison Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Visitation
09:00 - 08:00 PM
Larrison Mortuary - Pratt
MAY
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Larrison Mortuary - Pratt
