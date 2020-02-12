GODDARD-Anderson, Phyllis M. age 83, Ret. Boeing Assembler, retired to Cape Fair, MO, at Table Rock, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fri, with family present, 5 to 7 p.m. Services: 10 a.m., Sat, BOTH at Shinkle Mortuary, 146 N. Lamar, Haysville. Preceded by husband, William; parents, Albert and Dorothy (Bray) Nance. Survivors: sons, David (Tammy) Richards, Mark (Paula) Richards, all of Goddard, Billy Anderson of Wichita, Mike (Danielle) Anderson of Mulvane; brother, Dick Nance of Wichita; sister, Rosalie Greene of Springfield, MO; 5 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: Riverview Baptist Church, 844 W. 53rd St. N, Wichita, KS 67204. www.shinklemortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 12, 2020