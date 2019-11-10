Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis M. Cramer. View Sign Service Information Elliott Mortuary - Hutchinson 1219 N. Main Hutchinson , KS 67501 (620)-663-3327 Send Flowers Notice

Cramer, Phyllis M. 86, of Wichita, died November 7, 2019, at her daughter's residence in Hutchinson. She was born June 10, 1933, in Elkhart, to James and Madge (Holcomb) Hall. Phyllis was a 1951 graduate of Sylvia High School. On September 13, 1951, she married Dwight Cramer at the First Baptist Church in Hutchinson. Phyllis was a devoted wife and the 'BEST MOM EVER'. She is survived by: her husband, Dwight Cramer of Wichita; children, Sherry Miller of Kechi, Pam (Ron) Saner of Park City, Christie Hanna of Hutchinson, and Greg Cramer (girlfriend, Connie Oliver) of Wichita; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and six siblings. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Grace Bible Church, 1221 E. 33rd, Hutchinson, with Pastor Blake Gillen officiating. Burial will follow in the Sylvia Cemetery. Friends may sign the book from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary. The family will greet friends from 12:30 p.m. until service time Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to or Susan G. Komen Foundation, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

