Jacobs, Phyllis Marie Clark 76, of Sugar Grove, Illinois died January 10, 2020. She was born on November 16, 1943 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of the late John and Marie (nee Strunk) Clark. Phyllis graduated from Schurz High School, Chicago, IL., received her BSN from the University of Wisconsin, Madison School of Nursing and a MSN from Washington University-St. Louis School of Nursing. Her career in psychiatric/mental health nursing spanned 45 years. She taught nursing at Missouri Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis, St. Louis University School of Nursing, Millikin University in Decatur, IL and for the last 23 years of her career at Wichita State University School of Nursing in Kansas. For much of that time at Wichita State she was the Director of the Undergraduate Nursing Program. Phyllis published many articles, wrote and reviewed questions for the National Council of State Boards of Nursing and a nursing testing company and contributed chapters to several psychiatric nursing textbooks. She volunteered and had leadership roles in her church and in the areas of mental health and bereavement counseling. She enjoyed family, friends, playing golf and going to Colorado each summer. Survived by Louis J. Jacobs, Jr., spouse of 54 years; daughter, Julie Ann Jacobs Jeppesen (Douglas Jeppesen); grandsons, Karsten Matthew Jeppesen and Eli Owen Jeppesen and a sister, Lenore Main (M. DeWitt Main) of Sherman, TX. She was preceded in death by son, Matthew Louis Jacobs. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:30 am at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, 1958 N. Webb Road. Interment will be at Kensington Gardens. Memorials to the Les Turner ALS Foundation, 5550 W. Touhy Ave., Ste. 302, Skokie, IL 60077 or the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave, Ste. 550, Chicago, IL 60631. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020