Fox, Phyllis Marie (Dean) passed away on July 22, 2020 at the age of 87. Phyllis was born on Kansas Day, January 29th, 1933 in Mullinville, Kansas. She was the last surviving of four children born to farmers Clint and Sylvia Dean. Phyllis attended WSU, earning a teaching certificate and taught elementary school first in Harper, Ks and later substitute taught in the Haysville and Wichita schools. While at WSU, Phyllis met the love of her life and after only 6 months, married Roscoe (Pete) Fox Jr., before he was stationed overseas during the Korean conflict. She later joined him in Japan for one year before they settled for their entire lives in the Haysville area. In about 1977, Phyllis obtained her real estate license and worked for both the Cleve Smith and Gene Miles Reality Agencies. She also served in many capacities on the Greenwood Cemetery Board for 18 years as well as volunteering in many duties at Haysville United Methodist Church. Phyllis was adored and loved by all who were blessed to know her. To know her was to love her. She will be remembered for her beautiful, constant happiness and smile, her fun-loving personality, total dedication to family and friends and positive outlook on life, always with the ability to overlook the negative. Those qualities continued to shine through, despite many years of battling Alzheimer's and heart disease. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Pete, her parents Clint and Sylvia Dean, her siblings Anna Dean, John Dean and Doris (Dean) Liggett. She is survived by her daughter Pam Carter (Fox) and husband, Charlie, Dave Fox and wife, Shanda Sansing. Phyllis also was blessed with grandchildren Tyler Thompson and fiance, Carla Simpson, Clint Thompson and wife, Sarah, Chelsea Fox and Kristin Fox, as well as her great-grandchildren Taryn Thompson, Colin Thompson and Parker Thompson. Phyllis's celebration of life will be at Haysville United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 1st at 11:00 am, 601 E. Grand, Haysville, Ks. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, alz.org
in Phyllis's name.