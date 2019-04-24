Stevens, Phyllis Marie 58, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Paul B. Stevens and Viola Stevens-Nickel; brothers Frank Spaulding; Leo "Jay" Stevens; sister Paula Reynolds and brother-in-law Paul Reynolds. She is survived by her brothers Charles (Elizabeth) Spaulding and Brad (Teresa) Stevens; sister Valerie (Vernon) Jones; sister-in-law, Vicky Foster and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm with Funeral services, Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:00am, both at Resthaven Mortuary and Chapel.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 24, 2019