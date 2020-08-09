Mueller, Phyllis was born on November 15, 1930, in Indianapolis, Indiana, and died on August 2, 2020. Phyllis graduated from Ball State University with an Educational degree to teach Business and Spanish. She married Paul Mueller and became a pastor's wife and mother of four children. They moved around the Midwest, living in Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, and Kansas, retiring to Kansas in 1994. Phyllis was active in church and volunteer activities. Phyllis and Paul loved to travel. While the kids were growing up, they camped across the country for a month every summer until they had visited all states. When the kids were grown, they expanded to touring Europe, Australia, and took many cruises. They travelled extensively up until the last year of her life. Phyllis loved spending time with family. She is survived by her husband, Paul, three children, Kathy (Tom), Thomas (Heather), and Susan (Aaron), eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, David (Anne), and an infant daughter, Elizabeth. We will always remember Paul and Phyllis walking hand in hand everywhere they went. We will cherish her memories forever. A private family celebration of life will be held soon; other services are to be determined at a future date. Memorial gifts may be donated to Victory in the Valley, 3755 East Douglas, Wichita, KS 67218.