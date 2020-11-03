1/
Phyllis Sutherland
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Sutherland
June 10, 1935 - November 2, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Passed away on November 2, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born to Gurry Alfred and Willa Daisy (Creed) Bills on June 10, 1935 in Chelsea, OK. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Harold Sutherland; sons, Jon Sutherland and Kevin Sutherland; great-grandson, Gage Sutherland; siblings, Freda Rowin, Boyd Bills, Clyde Bills and Violet Asher. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Schellenberg; grandchildren, Brandon (Cynthia) Sutherland, Justin (Melissa) Sutherland, Ericka Schellenberg; three great-grandchildren and siblings, Frankie Bills, Susie (Paul) Nease, Gary (Glenna) Bills, Sandra (Richard) Lindsey and Donna (Ed) Scott. A visitation will be held on Tuesday at Cochran Mortuary from 5 pm – 7 pm, funeral service on Wednesday at Olivet Southern Baptist Church, 3440 W 13th St. N at 11 am.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Olivet Southern Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Burial
02:00 PM
Red Top Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved