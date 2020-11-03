Phyllis SutherlandJune 10, 1935 - November 2, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Passed away on November 2, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born to Gurry Alfred and Willa Daisy (Creed) Bills on June 10, 1935 in Chelsea, OK. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Harold Sutherland; sons, Jon Sutherland and Kevin Sutherland; great-grandson, Gage Sutherland; siblings, Freda Rowin, Boyd Bills, Clyde Bills and Violet Asher. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Schellenberg; grandchildren, Brandon (Cynthia) Sutherland, Justin (Melissa) Sutherland, Ericka Schellenberg; three great-grandchildren and siblings, Frankie Bills, Susie (Paul) Nease, Gary (Glenna) Bills, Sandra (Richard) Lindsey and Donna (Ed) Scott. A visitation will be held on Tuesday at Cochran Mortuary from 5 pm – 7 pm, funeral service on Wednesday at Olivet Southern Baptist Church, 3440 W 13th St. N at 11 am.