Phyllis Torson

Service Information
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS
67208
(316)-612-1700
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home
6100 E Central Ave
Wichita, KS 67208
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Wichita Park Cemetery
Notice
Torson, Phyllis Stanton 85, passed away on October 11, 2019. She had a life long career in nursing and was a graduate from the Wesley School of Nursing in 1955. She is survived by her two sons; Michael A. (Trudi) and Gerald W. (Vanessa) Randolph, and 5 grandchildren. Phyllis is preceded in death by her husband; Wesley A. Torson. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 17 from 5-7p.m. at Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel, Graveside 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 18 at Wichita Park Cemetery.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 15, 2019
