Piasecki, Donald Donald F. Piasecki, 76, of Golden, Missouri, went to be home with his lord on February 10, 2020 at home.Born in Ironwood, MI to John and Rose (Kostac) Piasecki on December 30, 1943. He joined the Air Force December of 1963. After serving his country in the Vietnam conflict as an aircraft mechanic, he landed in Wichita, Kansas at McConnell Air Force Base. After getting out of the service he started his career with Lear Jet in 1968 as a customer service aircraft mechanic, retiring in 2005. His hobbies were going to the lake, which included Cheney Reservoir and Table Rock Lake. He was an accomplished car restoration enthusiast and frequently went to area car shows that led to receiving several awards. He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife Altina (Epps) Piasecki; two daughters, Barbara Hamlin (Max) of Phoenix, AZ and Michelle Kivenas (Romas) of Oklahoma City, OK; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; three step-daughters, Tammy Epps (Earl), Tonya Harrod and Trisha Epps (Aaron) all of Wichita, KS; three step-grandchildren; three sisters, Carol Brewer (John) of Milwaukee, WI, Joan Levra of Montreal, WI and Jean Nasi of Hurley, WI and countless nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, John; mother, Rose; brother, Richie and his great grandchild, Kassidy Johnston. On June 6, 2020 there will be a Celebration of Life at his home in Golden, Missouri. Cremation arrangements are under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville.Visit www.fohnfuneralhome.com for online obituaries, guestbook and private condolences
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 14, 2020