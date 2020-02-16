DeRee, Piet "Pete" age 96, passed away Sat, Feb. 15, 2020. Visitation, 9am-7pm, Tues, Feb 18, with family present 5:30-7pm, at Shinkle Mortuary, Haysville. Rosary, 7pm, Wed, Feb 19. Funeral Mass, 10am, Thurs, BOTH at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Schulte. He is preceded in death by his wife, Rosella Pahls. Founders of DeRee Nursery on So. Broadway in Wichita. After retirement Piet moved to Clearwater. He was born Petrus Karel in Lisse, Holland on July 8, 1923. As a young adult, he survived the Nazi occupation of his homeland during WWII. In 1948 he emigrated to the U.S. He married in 1950 & became a naturalized citizen the following year. He sponsored 3 of his 10 siblings as they emigrated from Holland to the U.S., his late sister Annie Beugelsdijk & late brothers Henk & Gerard of Dutch's Greenhouse. Survived by his 4 children, Rebecca (Neil) Varbel of Derby; Stan DeRee of Douglass; Marlene & Beverly (Dennis) Woods of Clearwater; 9 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and a brother & sister in Holland. In lieu of flowers: memorials, John C. Pair Horticulture Center, 1901 E. 95th St. S, Haysville, KS 67060 and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. www.shinklemortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020