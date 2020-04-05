MURDOCK-Jayne, Prentice Logan 71, Vietnam veteran, retired National Guard artillery specialist, father and grandfather, passed away March 31, 2020 in Wichita, KS. Prentice is survived by his sons: Travis (Leslie) of Wichita, and Richard (Shelia) of Kingman, brother Kelly Jayne, sister Lahoma Wiens, grandchildren: Dallas, Zach, Parker and Gunner Jayne, many nieces and nephews and beloved companion "Bear". Prentice was preceded in death by his parents Laurance and Beatrice (Tabor) Jayne. Memorial contributions may be made to: Kingman City Parks, in care of: Kingman City Hall, PO BOX 168, Kingman, KS, 67068. Private services at a later date. Wulfastmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 5, 2020