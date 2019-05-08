Partridge, Priscilla Ann 88, died Sunday, May 5, 2019. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Friday, May 10, 2019; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Saturday, May 11, 2019, both at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Clif and Frances Barron; husband, Robert N. Partridge; daughter, Amy Hill; sisters, Patricia Schaake, Pamela Darnell; brother, James Barron. Survived by her daughters, Kim (Martin) Ufford of Wichita, KS, Sarah (Tom) Bommarito of Udall, KS, Jenny Hamerstadt of Cincinnati, OH, Becky Partridge of Denver, CO, Jill (Mark) Crawford of Phoenix, AZ; son, Tom Partridge of Tucson, AZ; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Alice Barron of Topeka, KS; brother-in-law, Dale Darnell of Prairie Village, KS. Memorials have been established with: St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1321 N. Stratford, Wichita, KS 67206; or Guadalupe Clinic, 940 S. St. Francis, Wichita, KS 67211. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 8, 2019