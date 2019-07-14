Galusha, Priscilla (Lawrence) Born on June 4, 1937 and went to be with her heavenly Father on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She is preceded in death by parents, Dr. Frank A. Lawrence and Dorothy (McCrone) Lawrence. Survived by sister, Elizabeth Joan Lawrence; sons, Merl L. Galusha III "Chip" and wife, Michelle of Farmville, NC, Pete Galusha and wife, Kim of Maize, KS; grandchildren, Maury LaFleur and husband, Adam of Greenville, NC, Whitney Curry and husband, James of Greenville, NC, Cody Galusha of Wichita, KS, Lauren, Sam, and Emily Galusha of Maize, KS; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Brayden and Sophia LaFleur, Peyton and Jameson Curry. Priscilla was a loving and talented sister, mother, grandmother and friend, who loved the Lord. A memorial service will be scheduled in the near future at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be sent to Gloria Dei, 1101 N River Blvd., Wichita, KS, 67203. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 14, 2019