King, Priscilla Age 86, passed away July 14, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Corine (Bruce) Zeek; son, David W. (Regina) Branson; brother, Jack L. Hedrick; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert King; sons, Walter T. Branson, Jay L. Branson; two grandsons, Brian Charles and Travis Eli Branson; parents, Jay and Corine Hedrick; brother, Thomas Hedrick. Memorial service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 27 at Cedar Chapel United Methodist Church, 1140 E. 47th St. S., Wichita. Memorial has been established in her name with Kindred Hospice, 9229 E. 37th St. N. #102B, Wichita, KS 67226.To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 25, 2019