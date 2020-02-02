COLWICH-Simon, Quentin Michael 25, passed away on January 29, 2020 in Wichita, KS. He was born on May 11, 1994 in Wichita, KS to Francis and Rose (Stover) Simon. He is survived by his parents; siblings, Alex (Lindsay) Simon, Abigail Simon, Leah Simon; nephew, Garrett Schroedter; grandmothers, Regina Simon and Frances Stover. Rosary Service will be held on Monday, Feb 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Colwich, KS. Memorial established with Veteran's Administration - Mental Health. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Colwich, KS
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 2, 2020