Quenton A. Prim

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Quenton A. Prim.

Prim, Quenton A. 91, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019. He was born June 10, 1927 to Roger and Liliy (Adams) Prim in Wynnewood, OK. Quenton was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ. He was a Navy Veteran and worked at Sears for 45 years as a salesman. In his younger years, Quenton enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golfing. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mona Faye Prim; and son, James Quenton Prim. Quenton is survived by his daughters, Brenda (Richard) Gregory and Janet (Tracy) Bishop; grandchildren, Stormy (Dominic) Davis, Taylor Bishop, and Monica (Brian) Folts; great-grandchildren, Cole Davis and Jake Davis. Visitation: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 3 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Funeral: 10:30 am, Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Church of Christ, 225 N. Derby Ave., Derby, KS 67037. Interment to follow at El Paso Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Derby Church of Christ. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
logo
Funeral Home
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Derby, KS   (316) 788-2828
funeral home direction icon