GODDARD-Selenke, R. Elaine "Bucko" 81, homemaker, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, surrounded by family. Rosary, 6:00 pm, Sunday, Nov. 17; Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 18, both at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church in St. Mark. Preceded by parents, Dominic and Loretta Brungardt; husband, A. Pius Selenke, and sister, Phyllis St. Michel. Survivors: children, Jim (Renee) Selenke, Vicki (Mike) Graf, all of Wichita, Paula (Nick) Duling of Goddard; grandchildren, Billy Joe (Monica) Graf, A.J. Selenke, Nicholas (Jennifer) Duling, Ryan (Angela) Graf, Rev. Daniel Duling, Katie (Eric) Mohr, Ashley (J.D.) Johnson, Lainie (Dustin) Roberts, Sarah (Robert) Olson, Jacob Duling; 18 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Jim (Carolyn) Brungardt; sister, Vonnie Pulsifer; brother-in-law, Mike St. Michel; numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials to: St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 19230 W. 29th St. N., Colwich, KS 67030; St. Rose of Lima-Mt. Vernon, Building Fund, 4813 NE 150th Ave., Cheney, KS 67025; Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, 8101 W. Central, Wichita, KS 67212 and Kapaun Mt. Carmel Catholic High School, 8506 E. Central, Wichita, KS 67206. Downing & Lahey West. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 15, 2019