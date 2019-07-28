Grier, R. Kent 79, Retired TG&Y and Walmart store manager passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Joshua Grier; and siblings, Paul, Layton, Marilyn and Lyle. Kent is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; children, Jeff & Steve Grier and Debbie, Brenda and Lee Bloomer; 5 grandchildren, Larry, Joel, Marcus, Brett and Liam; and 3 great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Cross Point Freewill Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to: Cross Point Freewill Baptist Church 1515 E. Harry Wichita, Kansas 67211.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 28, 2019