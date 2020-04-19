Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. R. Larry Roberts. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Roberts, Dr. R. Larry 80, retired high school principal, passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2020. Dr. Roberts was born November 24, 1939 in Fairview, Oklahoma to Johnnie Raymond and Sibyl Roberts. He spent his early years in Oklahoma until his family moved to Wichita in 1953. Larry graduated from Derby High School in 1958, where he played football, basketball, ran track, and was president of the student body his senior year. On April 8, 1961 Larry married Lynda Kay Maness of Wichita. He received his B.A. and M.A. at Wichita State University and earned his Ph.D. in Public Administration at Oklahoma State University. He was named principal of South High School in 1972. At the time, he was the youngest person ever to receive such an appointment. A beloved administrator by students and faculty, he served as principal from 1972-1978. At the height of school integration, he eased racial tensions and brought unity to a divided school. Following South, Dr. Roberts was named principal of East High School, where he remained until 1983. While at East, he implemented the International Baccalaureate program for gifted students. In 1980, he was honored as "Administrator of the Year" for outstanding contributions to educational leadership. Later, he served as principal of Buhler High School, Buhler, KS, where he was again honored for outstanding service. He also served as Headmaster of the Independent Upper School, Wichita. In addition to his many honors and awards, he was involved in numerous workshops, institutes and conferences as a lecturer, mentor and consultant for school districts in Kansas and Oklahoma. After retiring from education, Dr. Roberts pursued his interests in private business ventures. He was a devoted family man who loved spending time with his wife, two daughters and their families. Ever the eager participant, Larry entertained his family and students alike by dressing as an elf for school Christmas parties, scaring girl scouts as the "Leaf Monster" at a Halloween party, and wearing black to sing "Folsom Prison Blues" at a school talent show. He had a passion for music and frequently sang his favorites aloud. He loved his family dearly and devoted himself to their happiness. Preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Roberts is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lynda; daughter, Teri (Daniel) Blasi of Wichita; daughter, Lori Hanes of Keller, Texas; brother, Bill Roberts of Derby; sister, Sharon (Fred) Meyer of Wichita; and three adoring grandchildren, Alexandra Blasi, Jordan Hanes and Joshua Hanes. No service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the ( ) in memory of Dr. R. Larry Roberts. The family wishes to thank the many former students, teachers and parents, who over the years, have sent letters of gratitude to Dr. Roberts. Arrangements by Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at:

Roberts, Dr. R. Larry 80, retired high school principal, passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2020. Dr. Roberts was born November 24, 1939 in Fairview, Oklahoma to Johnnie Raymond and Sibyl Roberts. He spent his early years in Oklahoma until his family moved to Wichita in 1953. Larry graduated from Derby High School in 1958, where he played football, basketball, ran track, and was president of the student body his senior year. On April 8, 1961 Larry married Lynda Kay Maness of Wichita. He received his B.A. and M.A. at Wichita State University and earned his Ph.D. in Public Administration at Oklahoma State University. He was named principal of South High School in 1972. At the time, he was the youngest person ever to receive such an appointment. A beloved administrator by students and faculty, he served as principal from 1972-1978. At the height of school integration, he eased racial tensions and brought unity to a divided school. Following South, Dr. Roberts was named principal of East High School, where he remained until 1983. While at East, he implemented the International Baccalaureate program for gifted students. In 1980, he was honored as "Administrator of the Year" for outstanding contributions to educational leadership. Later, he served as principal of Buhler High School, Buhler, KS, where he was again honored for outstanding service. He also served as Headmaster of the Independent Upper School, Wichita. In addition to his many honors and awards, he was involved in numerous workshops, institutes and conferences as a lecturer, mentor and consultant for school districts in Kansas and Oklahoma. After retiring from education, Dr. Roberts pursued his interests in private business ventures. He was a devoted family man who loved spending time with his wife, two daughters and their families. Ever the eager participant, Larry entertained his family and students alike by dressing as an elf for school Christmas parties, scaring girl scouts as the "Leaf Monster" at a Halloween party, and wearing black to sing "Folsom Prison Blues" at a school talent show. He had a passion for music and frequently sang his favorites aloud. He loved his family dearly and devoted himself to their happiness. Preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Roberts is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lynda; daughter, Teri (Daniel) Blasi of Wichita; daughter, Lori Hanes of Keller, Texas; brother, Bill Roberts of Derby; sister, Sharon (Fred) Meyer of Wichita; and three adoring grandchildren, Alexandra Blasi, Jordan Hanes and Joshua Hanes. No service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the ( ) in memory of Dr. R. Larry Roberts. The family wishes to thank the many former students, teachers and parents, who over the years, have sent letters of gratitude to Dr. Roberts. Arrangements by Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.