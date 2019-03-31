DERBY-Stafford, R.T. 87, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born July 31, 1931 to Rolly and Anna (Gilreath) Stafford in Bristow, OK. R.T. worked as a supervisor at Boeing and then Koch Engineering. He was a Deacon at First Baptist Church in Belle Plaine and then Pleasantview Baptist Church. R.T. took many trips with Mary in their motorhome. He enjoyed fishing, reading westerns, wood carving, and giving away his custom walking sticks. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Alex Stafford, Sterlin Stafford, Lorena Parker, and Naomi Fenton. R.T. is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Stafford; children, Camella (Ron) Jantz, Kathy Cunningham, and Gary (Stephanie) Stafford; grandchildren, Megan Preedy, Ryan Jantz, Tyler Vitanova, Chase Cunningham, and Cole Cunningham; and 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation: Monday, April 1, 2019, from 3 to 8 pm with family present between 5 & 7 pm, at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Funeral: 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Pleasantview Baptist Church, 1335 N. Buckner St., Derby, KS 67037. Interment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 31, 2019