Little, Rachel Ann passed peacefully away in her sleep, on Feb. 23, 2020. She was 88 years old. Born in Ellinwood, KS, on June 13, 1931, she lived a long full life raising her many children and working at Waddell and Reed for over 30 years. She loved volunteering at her church and traveling in her spare time. Rachel was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Little; father, George Kramp; mother, Rosa (Heyne) Kramp; sons, Phillip Stauder and Tommy Little; daughter, Jerri Little. She is survived by her daughters, Marilyn Malakar, Susan Vancadsand; son, David Little; and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be on Sun. Mar. 8, 2020 from 4 to 6pm at Hillside Funeral Home, 2929 W. 13th St. N., Wichita. Rosary will be at 9:30am with Funeral Mass following at 10am on Mon. Mar. 9, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora St., Wichita. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery, 1640 N. Maize Rd., Wichita, following services.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 4, 2020