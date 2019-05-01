HALSTEAD-Hahn, Rachel S. passed away March 23, 2019. She was born Sept. 9, 1932 in Williamston, NC. Survived by children, Carol Y. Kubik of Halstead, Ks, Sherry E. Dymond of Goddard, Ks, and Robert E. "Bob" Smith (Sharon) of Vonore, TN; sister, Loretta Callipher of Williamston; brother, Dewey Simpson of Jamesville, NC; sister-in-law, Jean Simpson of Windsor, NC; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives in NC. A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Halstead Baptist Church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 1, 2019