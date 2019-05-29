ANDOVER-Mark, Rachel Victoria 99, of Andover, KS passed away on May 26, 2019 in Andover. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on June 1, 2019 at Riverlawn Christian Church at 4243 N. Meridian Ave., Wichita, KS 67204 with Pastor Kurt Schneider of Riverlawn Christian Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Duqoin Cemetery in Duqoin, KS at 2:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home, Andover and online guest book may be signed at www.heritageofandover.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 29, 2019