KECHI-Bonham, Rae D. "Deanie" (Brooks) Deanie was born on Nov. 1, 1951 in Wichita, KS to Raymond and Betty Brooks. She was reunited with her husband of 50 plus years and our Lord on June 10, 2020. She was the eldest of 6 kids, and at 16 married her husband and started their family consisting of 3 children. Deanie provided her kids and grandkids with unique experiences that she hoped would give them memories for a lifetime. She was proud of each of her grandkids and their talents. She assisted at the elementary school for 20 plus years as "Grandma Deanie" and kids would hug her at stores if she was seen. She could start a conversation with anyone and she cared about those she spoke with, weather she talked a minute or for hours. Her sewing skills were appreciated and will be missed by many. She enjoyed watching squirrels, humming birds, and cardinals on the back deck. She looked forward to planting colorful flowers in the spring and fall. Deanie had many roles throughout her lifetime and we are honored to have her as our mother, grandma, and gigi. She left an impact on so many during her life, and her legacy will continue to influence all she met. Preceded in death by her husband, Howard Bonham Sr., mother, Betty Brooks, father, Raymond Brooks, and sister, Earlene Brooks Malik. She is survived by son, Howard Bonham Jr. (Cathi); son, Alan Bonham (Marla); daughter, Lova Troyer (Stephen); brothers, Raymond and Dewayne Brooks; sisters, Virginia Kistler and Marlene Webster; grandkids, Marvin Bonham, Corrie Akins, Halle Bonham, Mallory Bonham, McKinley Powell, Tyler Troyer, Samantha Bonham, Hunter Powell and Cody Troyer; great-granddaughter, Vivienne Akins. Arrangements pending. In lieu of flowers, donate to your local Veteran Organization or Sunflower Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store