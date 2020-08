Rajean Kanaga

DERBY-Kanaga, Rajean age 97, former co-owner Kanaga Supply, former Daylight Donut Shop, and Smith Mortuary evening hostess, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Visitation 1-8 pm Friday, August 7, with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Funeral service 10 am Saturday, South Rock Christian Church, 900 S. Rock Rd., Derby, with burial following at El Paso Cemetery. Rajean was preceded in death by her husband, Vern; parents, Ray and Winifred McCrea; and her sister, Faye Miller. Survivors include her son, Richard (Pat); sister, Ileen Schaar; grandchildren, Lori Cline (Rodney) and Rob Kanaga (Kendra); great-grandchildren, Katie, Karlie, Reed, Hayley and Brandon. A memorial has been established with El Paso Rebekah Lodge # 741. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com