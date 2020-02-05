Ralph A. Beahler (1926 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph A. Beahler.
Service Information
Wulf-Ast Mortuary - Garden Plain
911 Biermann
Garden Plain, KS
67050
(316)-535-2211
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Baptist Church
Cheney, KS
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Baptist Church
Cheney, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

CHENEY-Beahler, Ralph A. 93, retired Boeing Engineer, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Wichita, Ks. Ralph was born Dec. 12, 1926 in Avenue City, Andrew County, Missouri the son of Adolph and Susie (Bostwick) Beahler. On Dec. 20, 1957, he Married Wanda Raida in Newton, Ks. Ralph is survived by his daughter: Debbie Dorn of Rio Vista, Cal; son: Terry (Linda) Hague of Cheney, Ks; sister-in-law: Lois Raida of Thayer, Ks; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Wanda, and sister Eva Showalter of Helena, Mo. Services will be on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Baptist Church in Cheney, Ks. with Pastor Keith Peters and Pastor Don Mace officiating. Viewing will be at the Baptist Church starting at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Fairview Cemetery, Cheney, Ks. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, Ks.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.