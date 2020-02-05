CHENEY-Beahler, Ralph A. 93, retired Boeing Engineer, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Wichita, Ks. Ralph was born Dec. 12, 1926 in Avenue City, Andrew County, Missouri the son of Adolph and Susie (Bostwick) Beahler. On Dec. 20, 1957, he Married Wanda Raida in Newton, Ks. Ralph is survived by his daughter: Debbie Dorn of Rio Vista, Cal; son: Terry (Linda) Hague of Cheney, Ks; sister-in-law: Lois Raida of Thayer, Ks; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Wanda, and sister Eva Showalter of Helena, Mo. Services will be on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Baptist Church in Cheney, Ks. with Pastor Keith Peters and Pastor Don Mace officiating. Viewing will be at the Baptist Church starting at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Fairview Cemetery, Cheney, Ks. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, Ks.

