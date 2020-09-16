1/1
Ralph C. Ehrlich
1928 - 2020
Ralph C. Ehrlich
February 1, 1928 - September 13, 2020
Garden Plain, Kansas - 92, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Ralph was born to John and Hannah (Meier) Ehrlich in Shattuck, Oklahoma in 1928. Ralph was a retired Inspector/Supervisor for Beechcraft having worked there over 40 years. Preceded in death by his parents, infant sisters Lenora and Marie, sister Allene Albers, brothers Harry Ehrlich and Jake Ehrlich and his loving wife Charlotte. Ralph loved his family, he enjoyed farming, landscaping and working for Beechcraft. He is survived by his son Randy (Cindy) Ehrlich, daughter Sherry (Randy) Brummett, brothers Leo Ehrlich, Billy (Dessie) Ehrlich, sister LaVeta (Gary) Dougherty, 7 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Visitation with family present is from 2-3pm with Funeral Service to follow at 3pm on Sat. Sept. 19, 2020 at Resthaven Mortuary. The family has requested these services to be livestreamed from Resthaven Mortuary & Resthaven Gardens of Memory Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ResthavenMortuary/



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 16, 2020.
