Walker, Dr. Ralph E. 93, Retired Director of Elementary Education, died Sunday, March 24, 2019. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Thursday, March 28, 2019; Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am, Friday, March 29, 2019, both at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Ralph was a member of Gideons International. Preceded in death by his parents, James "Arles" and Mary "Ivy" Walker; brothers, Russell, Larry, and Jim Walker; grandson, Jason Walker; step-son, Brian Hardesty. Survived by his wife, Ellen "Louise" Walker; brother, Gary (Peggy) Walker; daughter, Janet (Phil) Link; sons, Jerry Walker, Mike (Cheryl) Walker; step-son, Mike Hardesty; numerous grand and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please donate to . Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Ralph E. Walker.
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 26, 2019