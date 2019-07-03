MANHATTAN-Kenworthy, Ralph Francis 84, of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away June 30 in Newton, Kansas. Mr. Kenworthy was born August 3rd, 1934 to Leroy and Minnie (Holder) Kenworthy in Marshall County and was a graduate of Frankfort High School in 1955. He was the husband of Mary Lou (Warren) Kenworthy. They were united in marriage on November 24, 1955 at the First Presbyterian Church in Frankfort, Kansas. Mr. Kenworthy graduated from Kansas State with a Bachelor's degree in Agricultural Education and also earned his Master's degree at Fort Hays State College in School Administration. Ralph was a vocational agricultural teacher at both Frankfort High School and Morland Rural High School. He later served as the principal of Ransom High School from 1966 to 1976 and also the Superintendent and Elementary Principal of Ransom School District for eighteen years. He was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Manhattan, Kansas. Ralph is survived by his bride of 63 years, Mary Lou of Newton, Kansas; two sons, James (Linda) Kenworthy of Manhattan, Kansas, and Jeffry of Humble, Texas; three daughters, Joyce (Michael) Eurit of Russell, Kansas, Jo (James) Hardy of Wichita and Jean (Bart) Balthazor of Valley Center, Kansas; brother Bob Kenworthy of Frankfort, Kansas and sister Lorna Craft of Blue Rapids, Kansas; 15 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, one sister and four brothers. Visitation will be held at Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home in Manhattan on Friday, July 5th between the hours of 9 AM and 6 PM, and also at the First Presbyterian Church in Frankfort, Kansas on Saturday, July 6th at 9 AM. Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, July 6th at the First Presbyterian Church, Frankfort, Kansas with interment to follow at the Frankfort Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home and Cremation.

