Ralph Hunt, Jr
July 27, 1926 - August 29, 2020
Wichita, KS - Rev. Ralph Hunt Jr, 1926-2020 Reverend Ralph Hunt 94, passed away August 29, 2020. Public visitation 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Cochran Mortuary. Memorial service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Riverlawn Christian Church, 4243 N. Meridian Ave, Wichita, KS. Graveside service 3:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Pomona, KS. Ralph was born in Colorado Springs, CO on July 27, 1926, to the late Luella (Wagner) and Ralph Hunt, Sr. He married Jeanne Marconett on May 2, 1948 in Pomona. He worked as a dairy farmer, and later attended Ottawa University and Central Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City. He pastored churches in the Fairview, KS, Valley Center, KS, and Wichita, KS areas, and never left his calling of full time ministry. He also founded Select Service Trash in Wichita. He worked hard, taught faithfully, and shared generously. Along with his many brothers and sisters in Christ, his family celebrates his eternal life with Jesus. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jeanne Hunt and son, Matthew Hunt. He is survived by his daughter, Jane Baker (Rod), Wichita, KS; son, Dan Hunt, El Dorado, KS; daughter-in-law, Shelley Hunt, Eureka, KS; brother, Lyle Hunt, Pomona, KS; grandchildren, BJ Hunt (Leslie); Josh Maxwell; Neely Flores (David); Giles Maxwell; Ben Maxwell; Laura Acresti (Michael); Taylor Hunt; and eleven great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the Hunt family asks you to make a donation to: Ralph Hunt Memorial fund c/o Jane Baker, at Southwest National Bank, 2700 W 13th St, Wichita, KS 67201 or gifts may be dropped off at any Southwest National Bank location. If unable to attend, the service will be broadcast live. To view live broadcast, sign a guestbook or leave condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com