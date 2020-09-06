1/1
Ralph Hunt Jr.
1926 - 2020
{ "" }
Ralph Hunt, Jr
July 27, 1926 - August 29, 2020
Wichita, KS - Rev. Ralph Hunt Jr, 1926-2020 Reverend Ralph Hunt 94, passed away August 29, 2020. Public visitation 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Cochran Mortuary. Memorial service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Riverlawn Christian Church, 4243 N. Meridian Ave, Wichita, KS. Graveside service 3:00 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery in Pomona, KS. Ralph was born in Colorado Springs, CO on July 27, 1926, to the late Luella (Wagner) and Ralph Hunt, Sr. He married Jeanne Marconett on May 2, 1948 in Pomona. He worked as a dairy farmer, and later attended Ottawa University and Central Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City. He pastored churches in the Fairview, KS, Valley Center, KS, and Wichita, KS areas, and never left his calling of full time ministry. He also founded Select Service Trash in Wichita. He worked hard, taught faithfully, and shared generously. Along with his many brothers and sisters in Christ, his family celebrates his eternal life with Jesus. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jeanne Hunt and son, Matthew Hunt. He is survived by his daughter, Jane Baker (Rod), Wichita, KS; son, Dan Hunt, El Dorado, KS; daughter-in-law, Shelley Hunt, Eureka, KS; brother, Lyle Hunt, Pomona, KS; grandchildren, BJ Hunt (Leslie); Josh Maxwell; Neely Flores (David); Giles Maxwell; Ben Maxwell; Laura Acresti (Michael); Taylor Hunt; and eleven great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the Hunt family asks you to make a donation to: Ralph Hunt Memorial fund c/o Jane Baker, at Southwest National Bank, 2700 W 13th St, Wichita, KS 67201 or gifts may be dropped off at any Southwest National Bank location. If unable to attend, the service will be broadcast live. To view live broadcast, sign a guestbook or leave condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Riverlawn Christian Church
SEP
9
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
September 5, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers on the passing of your beloved father, grandfather, and mentor. May the memories that linger be those of joy and laughter.
Dennis & Teresa Ulrich
Acquaintance
September 5, 2020
Ralph was a very sweet and kind man. I knew Ralph as my sister Shelley was married to his son Matt. My condolences to the family. I think Jeanne was happy to see you, Ralph. Prayers to the family.
Connie Stroot
Friend
September 5, 2020
Ralph, along with his wife, Jeanne were the some of the best friends we have ever had. They were kind, honest and great mentors. It is very hard on us not being able to be there.
Earl & LoisJean Kinney
Friend
September 5, 2020
Ralph was one in a million; Pastor and Grandpa.
Rich Maxwell
Family
