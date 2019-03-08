Kane, Ralph "Porky" Kenneth Jr. 82, passed away March 5, 2019. He was a military veteran and superintendant for Kane & Bill's Construction for over 35 years. Porky was preceded in death by his loving wife, Judy (Cook) Kane; beloved parents, Ralph Sr. and Imogene Kane; brother, Floyd; sisters, Shirley and Beverly. He is survived by children, Jim and Kim Kane, Tim and Kimberly Kane, Tom Kane and Tammy and Tom Capps of Texas, Terry and Cheri Kane; brothers, Henry and Frank Kane; loving grandfather of 13 grandchildren, Kristen, Rachel, Brandi, Jake, Dallas, Kirby, Dakota, Dusty, Luke, Riley, Montana, Bailey, Indiana and loving great grandfather to Natasha, Alexis, Jordan, Savannah, Chyan, Kinsley, Kayden, Easton, Jaxen and Presly. Funeral service is 10:00 am Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Resthaven Mortuary with visitation one hour prior.
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
(316) 722-2100
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 8, 2019