Ralph King
1926 - 2020
Ralph King
July 9, 1926 - November 18, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Ralph King, 94, Wichita, passed away November 18, 2020. Survivors include children, Sonja (Don) Thompson, Rhonda (Brad) Bryant, Randall (Rhonda) King, Richard (Patty) King, Valerie Engelken, Rodney (Jana) King; sister Martha Spencer; 26 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. Services will be November 28, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Miles Funeral Service in Winfield. The service will be livestreamed via YouTube for those not able to attend. Interment will follow at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 8 P.M. www.milesfuneralservice.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Miles Funeral Service
NOV
28
Service
10:00 AM
Miles Funeral Service
