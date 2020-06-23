ARGONIA-Stansbury, Ralph L. 84, retired Horton's Furniture specialist and R&S Furniture owner, died Sunday, June 21, 2020. He was born November 21, 1935 and was a 1954 graduate of Argonia High School. Preceded by parents Clinton and Vera (Higdon) Stansbury; sisters: Dorothy Eldred and Lela Smith and infant brother Calvin Kenneth Stansbury. Survivors: wife Shirley (Jesseph) Stansbury; sons: Clinton (Carol) of Argonia; Craig (Dedra) of Harper; daughter Sherry McCaslin (Tim) of Harper; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren. Graveside service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Argonia Cemetery. Memorials to Argonia Fire Dept. or Alzheimer's Association. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 23, 2020.