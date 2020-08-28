Beall, Ralph Lewis Jr. 72, passed on August 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Vicky Croft, his sons Scott Beall and Shane Beall, his daughter, Jennifer Badolato, his brothers, Denis Beall and Tim Beall, his grandchildren, Rylee, Mia, Taio, Chase, Gio, his nephews Tyler and Danny, his nieces, Chrissy and Sherri. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Tiffany Geiser. Memorial Service, Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at The Movement Church, 200 S. St. Clair St., Wichita, KS 67213. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com
