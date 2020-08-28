1/1
Ralph Lewis Beall Jr.
1948 - 2020
Beall, Ralph Lewis Jr. 72, passed on August 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Vicky Croft, his sons Scott Beall and Shane Beall, his daughter, Jennifer Badolato, his brothers, Denis Beall and Tim Beall, his grandchildren, Rylee, Mia, Taio, Chase, Gio, his nephews Tyler and Danny, his nieces, Chrissy and Sherri. He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Tiffany Geiser. Memorial Service, Friday, August 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM at The Movement Church, 200 S. St. Clair St., Wichita, KS 67213. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
5 entries
August 27, 2020
We will miss you! Miss your smile, your charm and wisdom! Rest in peace Sonny!
Larry & Sara Brandt
Family
August 27, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Sorry for you loss.
Michelle Batt
Family
August 27, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Jackie and Michael Luce (Bowman)
Friend
August 27, 2020
Vicky and family, my most heartfelt condolences go out to you. May all the beautiful memories of him comfort you at this difficult time. Sonny, I was blessed to have you as a friend and brother. I will forever treasure that friendship and brotherhood.
Gary McFarland
Friend
August 27, 2020
Vicky and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. You continue to be in our prayers and thoughts. Sonny was blessed to have in his life and visa versa. Sonny you are and always will be missed!!! ❤
Karla Scudder
Friend
