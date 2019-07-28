Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Paul Fiebach Jr.. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 (316)-682-4553 Viewing 6:00 PM Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 6555 EAST CENTRAL Wichita , KS 67206-1924 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM First Presbyterian Church 525 N Broadway Wichita , KS View Map Send Flowers Notice

Fiebach, Ralph Paul Jr. was born September 7, 1917 in Coffeyville, Kansas. He passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. His father, "Bebe", was an oil refinery supervisor and his mother, Grace, worked as a bank teller. He was the oldest of three children. Because music was an important aspect of Coffeyville life, Ralph became an excellent clarinetist, and attended Michigan State University on a music scholarship. After graduating in 1941 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, he joined the navy and was sent to diesel engine school. He married Roberta Mitchell, his childhood sweetheart, in 1942 and they were married for 75 years until her death in 2017. As newlyweds, they moved to the east coast and lived near various naval bases where Ralph was a diesel engine officer on numerous minesweepers. He eventually became the commanding officer of a minesweeper involved in the D-Day invasion by sweeping mines off the Normandy coast on June 6, 1944. He also was instrumental in sweeping mines from the Tokyo harbor at war's end. He achieved the rank of Lt. Commander and was awarded the Bronze Star for bravery. After the war, he became a salesman for an Indiana escalator manufacturing company, and in 1955 his successful bid landed the contract for the installation of escalators at the new Wichita airport. During that project he accepted a sales job with Overhead Door Company and moved with Roberta and their four children to Wichita. In 1960 he was hired by Kansas Gas and Electric Company (KG&E) as an electrical engineer. Numerous promotions followed until he became President in 1969 and CEO in 1973. His signature achievement with KG&E was managing the design, financing, and construction of the Wolf Creek Nuclear Power Plant. He retired in 1982. Ralph was a member of Rotary Club, serving as president in 1977, chairman of United Way campaign, a director of the Wichita Chamber of Commerce, chairman of Southwest Electric Conference, a member of Junior Achievement Board of Directors, a member of the Intrust Bank Board of Directors, and an active member of the 1st Presbyterian Church, serving in the positions of Deacon, Elder, and Trustee. His hobbies were golf, tennis, and square dancing. Upon retirement, Ralph took up oil painting and many of his paintings adorn the walls of his families' homes. Ralph had a wonderful sense of humor and was a compelling storyteller. Even at the age of 101, he could still make people laugh. He savored life to the fullest and was totally dedicated to his wife and family. Ralph left a legacy of love and service to his country, community, and family. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Grace (Baker) Fiebach; wife, Roberta; daughter, Catherine Weidenbach; brother, Darrell Fiebach. He is survived by children, Gary R. (Vicki) Fiebach of Wichita, KS; Jane (Mike) Leach of Bend, OR; Bruce (Becky) Fiebach of Tigard, OR; sister, Dolores (Gerald) Hedeen of Malaga, WA; 8 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Memorial gifts may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 525 N Broadway Ave., Wichita, KS, 67214 or The National WWII Museum ( www.nationalww2museum.org ). The viewing will be Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at Downing & Lahey Mortuary East, 6555 East Central. The memorial service will be Monday, July 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 525 N Broadway, Wichita. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

