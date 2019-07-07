Ralph R. Sutton

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph R. Sutton.
Notice
Send Flowers

Sutton, Ralph R. 78, passed away peacefully at home on July 5, 2019. He is a retired painter who loved to garden and fish. He is preceded in death by his son, Derek Sutton; father, Russell Sutton; sister, Debra Campbell Radford. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Anita Sutton; mother, Mildred Campbell; daughter, Wendy Whitney; granddaughter Dakota Whitney and grandson Dalton Whitney; sisters, Dorothy and Charlotte; brothers, Gerry, Jimmy and Phil. In accordance with Ralph's wishes there will be no services.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.