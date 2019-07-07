Sutton, Ralph R. 78, passed away peacefully at home on July 5, 2019. He is a retired painter who loved to garden and fish. He is preceded in death by his son, Derek Sutton; father, Russell Sutton; sister, Debra Campbell Radford. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Anita Sutton; mother, Mildred Campbell; daughter, Wendy Whitney; granddaughter Dakota Whitney and grandson Dalton Whitney; sisters, Dorothy and Charlotte; brothers, Gerry, Jimmy and Phil. In accordance with Ralph's wishes there will be no services.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 7, 2019