Hight, Ralph W. 87, died February 17, 2020, in Bel Aire, Kansas. He was born September 14, 1932, in Columbus, Ohio, to W. J. and Margaret G. (Linn) Hight. He married Armida on July 20, 1957. To their union three daughters were born. Ralph is survived by his wife, Armida; daughters, Lisa (Rob), Becky (Wes) and Karen (Mark); thirteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Shirley Hight and Roselee Hight, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, and his two brothers, Myron and Don. Rosary, Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be Monday, February 24, 2020, at 10:00 AM, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and Sunrise Rotary Club's Ralph & Armida Hight High School Scholarship. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Tributes via www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 21, 2020