Dagenais, Ralph Waldo 96, retired Beech Aircraft Co. Engineer, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. He was admired for his kindness and generosity as well as for his honesty and humility. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Ralph was born in Atchison, KS, on January 10, 1923. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Julia Ann Casad Dagenais; parents, Francis J. and Lydia F. Keck Dagenais; brother Lowell; and sister Lura. He is survived by son John Dagenais; daughters Janet (Mike) Dagenais Brown and Jane Dagenais; grandchildren Christopher (Susie) Brown, Sarah Floyd, Scott Floyd, and Camille Dagenais; and great-grandsons Henry and Isaac Brown. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, August 12, at Woodland United Methodist Church, 1100 W. 15th St. N, Wichita, KS, 67203. Memorials to: Woodland United Methodist Church and Special Olympics (1133 19th Street NW, 12th Floor, Washington, DC 20036-3604). To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 8, 2019