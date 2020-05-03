Ramon "Monching" Hizon
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ramon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EDINA, MN-Hizon, Dr. Ramon "Monching" age 81, passed February 28, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial live streamed Wednesday, May 6, at 11 am, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Prior Lake, MN, by visiting stmichael-pl.org and clicking on the Live Streaming tab. Interment Lakeside Cemetery, Hastings, MN. Memorials preferred and distributed in Ramon's memory. Mail cards to Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 104 W. First St, Jordan, MN 55352. Share tributes online at www.ballardsunderfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved