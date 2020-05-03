EDINA, MN-Hizon, Dr. Ramon "Monching" age 81, passed February 28, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial live streamed Wednesday, May 6, at 11 am, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Prior Lake, MN, by visiting stmichael-pl.org and clicking on the Live Streaming tab. Interment Lakeside Cemetery, Hastings, MN. Memorials preferred and distributed in Ramon's memory. Mail cards to Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home, 104 W. First St, Jordan, MN 55352. Share tributes online at www.ballardsunderfuneral.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.